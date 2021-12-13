How to Watch Flames vs. Blackhawks

The Flames look to snap their four-game losing streak Monday when they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.

The Flames have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, but it hasn't looked like it over the last week and a half, as they have dropped four straight.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NHL Network

The losing streak comes on the heels of the team winning seven of eight. The streak also has dropped Calgary to 15-7-6 on the year, just one point ahead of the Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

On Monday night, the Flames will look to finally get back in the win column when they take on a Blackhawks team coming off a 5–4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

It was a tough loss, as the Blackhawks had come all the way back from a 4–1 deficit to tie the game, but a late goal on a fluky bounce was the difference.

The loss kept them from winning two in a row, as Chicago has now alternated wins and losses over its last 12 games. On Monday, the Blackhawks will aim to continue that trend, as it would mean they would pick up another win.

