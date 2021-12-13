Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flames look to snap their four-game losing streak Monday when they travel to Chicago to take on the Blackhawks.
    Author:

    The Flames have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season, but it hasn't looked like it over the last week and a half, as they have dropped four straight. 

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NHL Network

    Live stream the Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The losing streak comes on the heels of the team winning seven of eight. The streak also has dropped Calgary to 15-7-6 on the year, just one point ahead of the Ducks for first place in the Pacific Division.

    On Monday night, the Flames will look to finally get back in the win column when they take on a Blackhawks team coming off a 5–4 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

    It was a tough loss, as the Blackhawks had come all the way back from a 4–1 deficit to tie the game, but a late goal on a fluky bounce was the difference.

    The loss kept them from winning two in a row, as Chicago has now alternated wins and losses over its last 12 games. On Monday, the Blackhawks will aim to continue that trend, as it would mean they would pick up another win.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Calgary Flames at Chicago Blackhawks

    TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Calgary Flames
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames vs. Blackhawks

    1 minute ago
    Nov 28, 2021; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

    1 minute ago
    Dec 6, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Hawks

    1 minute ago
    pascal siakam raptors
    NBA

    How to Watch Kings at Raptors

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) controls the ball around New Orleans Pelicans guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (6) during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat at Cavaliers

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 18, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket beside Cleveland Cavaliers forward Dean Wade (32) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Warriors vs. Pacers

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 11, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; George Washington Colonials forward Ricky Lindo Jr. (4)reacts after making basket during the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Radford at George Washington

    31 minutes ago
    Liga MX Femenil
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América

    36 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    Argentine Primera Nacional Soccer

    How to Watch Quilmes vs. Ferro

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy