    • October 26, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Flames bring a three-game winning streak with them as they visit the Devils on Tuesday night in NHL action.
    Author:

    The Flames started the season with two straight losses but since then have rolled off three straight wins, including a 5–1 victory Monday against the Rangers. They look to keep the streak alive Tuesday against the Devils.

    How to Watch Flames at Devils:

    Match Date: Oct. 26, 2021

    Match Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream the Flames at Devils match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Against New York, the Flames broke open a 2–1 contest in the third period when they scored three straight goals, capped by Andrew Mangiapane's second goal of the game.

    The win improved their record to 3-1-1 and has them just three points back of the first-place Oilers in the Pacific Division.

    On Tuesday, the Flames play the second game of a back-to-back against a Devils team that has won three of its first four games this year.

    New Jersey coming off a 2–1 overtime win against a Sabres team that also has been playing well so far this season. Nico Hischier and Pavel Zacha scored in the victory.

    Both of these teams have had good starts to their seasons and are looking to keep their momentum going Tuesday night.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    26
    2021

    Calgary Flames at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
