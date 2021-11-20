How to Watch Flames at Islanders

The Flames take on the Islanders in New York.

On Saturday, there are plenty of good NHL games for fans to watch. Among those interesting matchups will be the Flames hitting the road to face the Islanders in New York.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at New York Islanders Today:

Game Date: Nov. 20th, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG+

So far this season, the Flames have looked the part of a borderline postseason contender. They have gone 9-3-5 so far this season and do need to start consistently winning games. If they can pick up a win on the road over the Islanders, that would be a nice step in the right direction.

On the other side of the rink, the Islanders have struggled mightily to begin the season. They are just 5-6-2 heading into this matchup against Calgary. New York needs to start turning things around as soon as possible, and a win at home over the Flames would be huge.

This should be a very intriguing game to watch. While the Flames are favored to win, the Islanders are better than their record indicates. Make sure to tune in to watch this battle between Calgary and New York.

