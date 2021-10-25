    • October 25, 2021
    How to Watch Calgary Flames at New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rangers go for their fifth straight win Monday night when they host the Flames in this NHL matchup.
    The Rangers have turned a 0-1-1 start into a 4-1-1 record with a perfect four-match road trip. On Monday, they look to carry that momentum back to their home ice for a game against the Flames.

    How to Watch Flames at Rangers:

     Date: Oct. 25, 2021

    Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG

    Live stream the Flames at Rangers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    New York allowed five total goals in its four-game road swing. The winning streak provides the team with a great start to a tough opening schedule. After a two-game homestand starting Monday, the Rangers will play four more games on the road.

    The Flames (2-1-1) are on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-1-1.  The game against the Rangers marks the third in a five-game road trip.

    Already in their road trip, the Flames have beaten the Red Wings 3–0 and the Capitals 4–3 in overtime. Against Washington on Saturday, Elias Lindstrom scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime to seal the victory.

    Both the Rangers and the Flames are looking to extend winning streaks Monday night, which should make for a great match to start off the week.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Calgary Flames at New York Rangers

    TV CHANNEL: MSG
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

