The Rangers go for their fifth straight win Monday night when they host the Flames in this NHL matchup.

The Rangers have turned a 0-1-1 start into a 4-1-1 record with a perfect four-match road trip. On Monday, they look to carry that momentum back to their home ice for a game against the Flames.

How to Watch Flames at Rangers:

Date: Oct. 25, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Live stream the Flames at Rangers match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York allowed five total goals in its four-game road swing. The winning streak provides the team with a great start to a tough opening schedule. After a two-game homestand starting Monday, the Rangers will play four more games on the road.

The Flames (2-1-1) are on a two-game winning streak after starting the season 0-1-1. The game against the Rangers marks the third in a five-game road trip.

Already in their road trip, the Flames have beaten the Red Wings 3–0 and the Capitals 4–3 in overtime. Against Washington on Saturday, Elias Lindstrom scored a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime to seal the victory.

Both the Rangers and the Flames are looking to extend winning streaks Monday night, which should make for a great match to start off the week.

Regional restrictions may apply.