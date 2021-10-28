How to Watch Flames vs. Penguins

The Flames go for their fifth win in a row when they travel to Pittsburgh on Thursday night to face the Penguins.

The Flames dropped their first two matches of the season but have been on fire since. Calgary has reeled off four straight wins, including Tuesday night when it knocked off the Devils on the road.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: Oct. 28, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Live stream Calgary Flames at Pittsburgh Penguins on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames used a four-goal first period to take control of the match, and they never looked back. Calgary used a barrage of goals in the middle part of the period to overwhelm the Devils. They scored three times in a three-minute span that effectively ended the match.

Thursday they are on the road again, looking to extend their winning streak against a Penguins team that has alternated wins and losses all season long.

Pittsburgh is in the middle of an eight-match homestand in which it has gone just 1-1-1 in its first three. The Penguins have not put together two wins in a row yet this year despite their 3-1-2 record.

Tuesday night they were handled by the Lightning 5-1. The loss came three days after they blew out the Maple Leafs 7-1.

It has been a weird start to the season for the Penguins, as they have scored 18 goals in their three wins, but just six in their three losses. It has been boom or bust for their offense, and if the trend holds, Thursday night will be a boom.

Calgary will look to slow down Pittsburgh's attack and continue its hot play in the final match of the Flames' five-city road trip.

Regional restrictions may apply.