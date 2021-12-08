The Sharks return home looking to avoid their third straight loss as they host the Flames on Tuesday night.

The Sharks open a seven-game homestand Tuesday night when they host the Flames. San Jose is coming back home after a five-game road trip in which they won the first three and then lost the last two.

How to Watch Flames at Sharks Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

The Rangers snapped the Sharks' three-game winning streak on Friday when they won 1–0 and then the Blue Jackets made it two losses in a row for San Jose on Sunday with a 6–4 victory.

The Sharks hope getting back home will snap their losing streak as they look to beat a Flames team that lost their last game.

Calgary had its three-game winning streak snapped Sunday when the Golden Knights beat the Flames 3–2. The loss was just their third in their last 11 games as the Flames have been playing great hockey.

Despite the loss, the Flames are still 15-5-5 on the year and sit in first place in the Pacific Division. On Tuesday, they look to avoid a losing streak as they play the last of a four-game road trip.

