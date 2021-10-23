How to Watch Flames at Capitals

    • October 23, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Alexander Ovechkin leads the Capitals into their 100th all-time matchup against the Flames.
    Author:

    The Capitals enter Saturday's game against the Flames without a regulation loss through four games this season. Washington's high-powered offense is averaging four goals a game, and a red-hot Alexander Ovechkin has scored four goals in as many games this season.

    Calgary center Elias Lindholm comes in just as hot, scoring a goal in all three of the Flames' games this season. But it may take another few Lindholm goals to offset Calgary’s sluggish start on the penalty kill. The Flames special teams unit is surrendering goals on 66.7% of penalty kills.

    How to Watch Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals:

    Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

    Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

    TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

    You can stream Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Capitals attack will take on goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who recorded his first shutout of the season (and ninth of his career) in a 3–0 win at Detroit on Thursday night to open a five-game road swing.

    Ovechkin’s hot start has him inching closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. The 36-year-old is solely in fifth place all-time and is now only 160 goals behind The Great One, but he’s been as much of a facilitator as a scorer so far this season. His four assists place him second on the team in that metric and he is the only Capital to record a point in every game this season.

    Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek has been lights out early in games. In each of the last three games, he has carried a shutout into the third period and leads the league with a .982 save percentage in 5-on-5 action, stopping 55 of 56 shots.

    How To Watch

    October
    23
    2021

    Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Washington
    Time
    1:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16999244
    NHL

    How to Watch Flames at Capitals

    just now
    New York Rangers
    NHL

    How to Watch New York Rangers at Ottawa Senators

    just now
    Manchester City
    Premier League

    How to Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Manchester City

    30 minutes ago
    joc-pederson
    SI Guide

    Dodgers Look to Stay Alive Against Braves in NLCS Game 6

    44 minutes ago
    Oct 16, 2021; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Yale Bulldogs offensive lineman Camerson Warfield (75) lifts up Yale Bulldogs running back Zane Dudek (33) to celebrate him scoring a touchdown during the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt &amp; Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Penn vs. Yale

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16995002
    College Football

    How to Watch Illinois at Penn State

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16927690
    College Football

    How to Watch Northwestern at Michigan

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17002994
    College Football

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen at Florida State Seminoles

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16691521
    College Football

    How to Watch Northern Illinois at Central Michigan

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy