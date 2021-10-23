How to Watch Flames at Capitals

The Capitals enter Saturday's game against the Flames without a regulation loss through four games this season. Washington's high-powered offense is averaging four goals a game, and a red-hot Alexander Ovechkin has scored four goals in as many games this season.

Calgary center Elias Lindholm comes in just as hot, scoring a goal in all three of the Flames' games this season. But it may take another few Lindholm goals to offset Calgary’s sluggish start on the penalty kill. The Flames special teams unit is surrendering goals on 66.7% of penalty kills.

How to Watch Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals:

Game Date: Oct. 23, 2021

Game Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

The Capitals attack will take on goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who recorded his first shutout of the season (and ninth of his career) in a 3–0 win at Detroit on Thursday night to open a five-game road swing.

Ovechkin’s hot start has him inching closer to Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 goals. The 36-year-old is solely in fifth place all-time and is now only 160 goals behind The Great One, but he’s been as much of a facilitator as a scorer so far this season. His four assists place him second on the team in that metric and he is the only Capital to record a point in every game this season.

Capitals goalie Vitek Vanecek has been lights out early in games. In each of the last three games, he has carried a shutout into the third period and leads the league with a .982 save percentage in 5-on-5 action, stopping 55 of 56 shots.