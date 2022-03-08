Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Calgary Flames (33-14-7) and the Washington Capitals (30-18-9), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Washington

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Washington

Flames vs Capitals Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Flames

-1.5

6

Calgary and Washington Stats

  • On average, the Flames score 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (seventh).
  • The Capitals put up 3.2 goals per game (183 in 57 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (133 in 54).
  • Calgary is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +55.
  • Washington is +27 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Flames have scored 36 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
  • The Capitals have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

  • Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (71 total points), having registered 22 goals and 49 assists.
  • Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 37 assists to total 64 points (1.2 per game).
  • Elias Lindholm has 57 total points for Calgary, with 27 goals and 30 assists.
  • Jacob Markstrom has allowed 92 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1130 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

  • Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 68 points (1.2 per game), with 34 goals and 34 assists in 55 games (playing 21:26 per game).
  • Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 52 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 36 assists.
  • John Carlson is a top player on offense for Washington with 10 goals and 35 assists.
  • Vitek Vanecek has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 639 saves, and has given up 55 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

How To Watch

March
8
2022

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
