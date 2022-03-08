Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

Mar 5, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) controls the puck against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Calgary Flames (33-14-7) and the Washington Capitals (30-18-9), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Calgary vs. Washington

Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022

Tuesday, March 8, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome

Betting Information for Calgary vs. Washington

Favorite Spread Total Flames -1.5 6

Calgary and Washington Stats

On average, the Flames score 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (seventh).

The Capitals put up 3.2 goals per game (183 in 57 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (133 in 54).

Calgary is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +55.

Washington is +27 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Flames have scored 36 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).

The Capitals have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (71 total points), having registered 22 goals and 49 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 37 assists to total 64 points (1.2 per game).

Elias Lindholm has 57 total points for Calgary, with 27 goals and 30 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has allowed 92 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1130 saves.

Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)

Washington Impact Players

Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 68 points (1.2 per game), with 34 goals and 34 assists in 55 games (playing 21:26 per game).

Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 52 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 36 assists.

John Carlson is a top player on offense for Washington with 10 goals and 35 assists.

Vitek Vanecek has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 639 saves, and has given up 55 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)

