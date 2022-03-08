Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/8/2022

How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The NHL schedule on Tuesday features a showdown between the Calgary Flames (33-14-7) and the Washington Capitals (30-18-9), starting at 9:00 PM ET at Scotiabank Saddledome. The Flames are second in the Western Conference and the Capitals are eighth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Calgary vs. Washington
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 8, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Arena: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Calgary vs. Washington
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Flames
-1.5
6
Calgary and Washington Stats
- On average, the Flames score 3.5 goals in a game (sixth in NHL), and the Capitals allow 2.7 (seventh).
- The Capitals put up 3.2 goals per game (183 in 57 games), and the Flames give up 2.5 (133 in 54).
- Calgary is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +55.
- Washington is +27 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Flames have scored 36 power-play goals (10th in league in power-play percentage), and the Capitals have conceded 30 goals on power-plays (13th in penalty-kill percentage).
- The Capitals have scored 30 power-play goals (successful on 17.3% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 25 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.4% of penalties).
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (71 total points), having registered 22 goals and 49 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk has 27 goals and 37 assists to total 64 points (1.2 per game).
- Elias Lindholm has 57 total points for Calgary, with 27 goals and 30 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has allowed 92 goals (2.17 goals against average) and racked up 1130 saves.
Flames Injuries: Connor Zary: Out (Lower body)
Washington Impact Players
- Alex Ovechkin is one of the top offensive options for Washington with 68 points (1.2 per game), with 34 goals and 34 assists in 55 games (playing 21:26 per game).
- Evgeny Kuznetsov has totaled 52 total points (1.0 per game) this campaign. He has 16 goals and 36 assists.
- John Carlson is a top player on offense for Washington with 10 goals and 35 assists.
- Vitek Vanecek has a .921 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). He has 639 saves, and has given up 55 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Capitals Injuries: Carl Hagelin: Out (Eye), Joe Snively: Out (Upper Body)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
8
2022
Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)