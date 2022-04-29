How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 24, 2022; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) celebrates his third period goal against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports

The Calgary Flames (50-20-11) visit the Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11) at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference (85 points).

How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Calgary

Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022

Friday, April 29, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV:

Arena: Bell MTS Place

Calgary and Winnipeg Stats

The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Jets are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).

The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).

Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +87.

Winnipeg is 19th in the NHL in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).

The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).

The Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties).

Winnipeg Impact Players

Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 92 points (1.2 per game), with 46 goals and 46 assists in 77 games (playing 21:49 per game).

Mark Scheifele has collected 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.

Pierre-Luc Dubois is a crucial contributor on offense for Winnipeg with 28 goals and 31 assists.

Connor Hellebuyck has 1930 saves while giving up 192 goals (three goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).

Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)

Calgary Impact Players

Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (115 total points), having put up 40 goals and 75 assists.

Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 41 goals and 62 assists.

Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.

Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 1617 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)

Flames Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/23/2022 Canucks W 6-3 Home -208 4/26/2022 Predators W 5-4 Away -140 4/28/2022 Wild L 3-2 Away -113 4/29/2022 Jets - Away -150

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Hurricanes L 4-2 Away +219 4/24/2022 Avalanche W 4-1 Home +157 4/27/2022 Flyers W 4-0 Home -205 4/29/2022 Flames - Home +127 5/1/2022 Kraken - Home -

