How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Calgary Flames (50-20-11) visit the Winnipeg Jets (37-32-11) at Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba on April 29, 2022, starting at 8:00 PM ET. The Flames are second in the Western Conference (111 points), and the Jets are 11th in the Western Conference (85 points).
How to Watch Winnipeg vs. Calgary
- Game Day: Friday, April 29, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV:
- Arena: Bell MTS Place
Calgary and Winnipeg Stats
- The Flames are sixth in the league in goals scored per game (3.6), and the Jets are 20th in goals conceded (3.1).
- The Jets are scoring 3.0 goals per game (17th in NHL), and the Flames concede 2.5 (third).
- Calgary is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +87.
- Winnipeg is 19th in the NHL in goal differential, at -6 (-0.1 per game).
- The Flames have scored 54 power-play goals (successful on 23% of opportunities), and the Jets have conceded 57 goals while short-handed (killing off 75.1% of penalties).
- The Jets have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 21.1% of opportunities), and the Flames have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.9% of penalties).
Winnipeg Impact Players
- Kyle Connor is one of the top offensive options for Winnipeg with 92 points (1.2 per game), with 46 goals and 46 assists in 77 games (playing 21:49 per game).
- Mark Scheifele has collected 70 points this season, with 29 goals and 41 assists.
- Pierre-Luc Dubois is a crucial contributor on offense for Winnipeg with 28 goals and 31 assists.
- Connor Hellebuyck has 1930 saves while giving up 192 goals (three goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (24th in the league).
Jets Injuries: Cole Perfetti: Out (Upper-body), Mark Scheifele: Out For Season (Upper-body)
Calgary Impact Players
- Johnny Gaudreau is one of Calgary's top contributors (115 total points), having put up 40 goals and 75 assists.
- Matthew Tkachuk is another of Calgary's most productive contributors through 81 games, with 41 goals and 62 assists.
- Elias Lindholm's 82 points this season have come via 42 goals and 40 assists.
- Jacob Markstrom has conceded 137 goals (2.2 goals against average) and recorded 1617 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Flames Injuries: Sean Monahan: Out For Season (Hip), Tyler Parsons: Out For Season (Undisclosed), Trevor Lewis: Day To Day (Personal)
Flames Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/23/2022
Canucks
W 6-3
Home
-208
4/26/2022
Predators
W 5-4
Away
-140
4/28/2022
Wild
L 3-2
Away
-113
4/29/2022
Jets
-
Away
-150
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Hurricanes
L 4-2
Away
+219
4/24/2022
Avalanche
W 4-1
Home
+157
4/27/2022
Flyers
W 4-0
Home
-205
4/29/2022
Flames
-
Home
+127
5/1/2022
Kraken
-
Home
-
