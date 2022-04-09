How to Watch Canadiens at Maple Leafs

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Canadiens will hit the road to take on the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

The 2021-22 NHL season is close to finishing up the regular season. With that in mind, there are plenty of battles going on for postseason positioning around the league. One intriguing game to watch on Saturday will feature the Canadiens traveling to Toronto to face off against the Maple Leafs.

How to Watch the Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Live Stream the Montreal Canadiens at Toronto Maple Leafs game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ahead of tonight's game, the Canadiens hold a 20-40-11 record and are already out of the playoff picture. Montreal has not been good this season but would love to finish out the year strong. In their last game, the Canadiens ended up beating the Devils by a final score of 7-4.

On the other side of this game, the Maple Leafs are in a very different situation. Toronto is 46-19-6 entering this game and is one of the top contenders in the league. The Maple Leafs are coming off of a hard-fought win over the Stars by a final score of 4-3.

This should be a win for the Maple Leafs if they play up to their full potential. However, the Canadiens offer them a "trap game" matchup in this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.