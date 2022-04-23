How to Watch Canadiens at Senators in Canada

These Atlantic division rivals face off for the fourth and final time this season as Ottawa looks to even the season series.

The Senators will be going for their third straight win when they host the Canadiens tonight. The visitors will try to get in the win column after losing their last seven games. This is Montreal's best chance to do that as their final three opponents are all in playoff contention. The Canadiens will also be playing tonight to honor the memory of the legendary Guy Lafleur who recently passed away at the age of 70. Lafleur played in Montreal for 14 of his 17 year career. In that span he won five Stanley Finals in a very dominant run in the 1970s.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators in Canada:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While the Canadiens made the Stanley Cup Final last year for the first time since 1993, they are now at the bottom of the Atlantic Division looking to end the season on a high note. They last played Philadelphia, dropping to the Flyers 6-3. Philly ended a six-game losing streak of their own on the road with the win. They scored the first two goals but Montreal bounced right back to tie the score at two early in the second period. The Flyers took over from their scoring the next four goals.

The Senators are going for their third straight win after back-to-back victories on the road. They last played the Columbus Blue Jackets beating them 2-1 in a shootout. The story was all about the goaltenders and Ottawa's goalie Filip Gustavsson was the best player of the night making 33 saves. Expect another defensive slugfest here tonight.

Regional restrictions may apply.