How to Watch Canadiens at Devils

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The lottery-bound Canadiens and Devils look for a rare win when they meet in Newark on Thursday.

The Canadiens (19-40-11) and Devils (24-40-6) are long since eliminated from the Eastern Conference playoff race, but that doesn't mean they don't have anything to play for when they meet at Prudential Arena in Newark on Thursday night.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils Today:

Game Date: April 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m.

TV: MSG+

Live stream the Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Montreal has gotten much more competitive since interim head coach Martin St. Louis took over on Feb. 9, going 11-10-4 under the Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner. The Habs were 8-30-7 when Dominique Ducharme was fired.

New Jersey has lost four straight and is 2-7-1 in its last 10 games to fall into the Metropolitan Division basement. Jack Hughes, its leading goal scorer, is out for the season with a sprained left MCL.

The Canadiens lost at home to the Senators 6-3 on Tuesday. The game was tied 3-3 entering the third period before Ottawa took the lead for good just 29 seconds in. Brendan Gallagher had a goal and an assist for Montreal.

The Devils have earned just one point in three straight games at home and lost Tuesday to the Rangers, 3-1. Yegor Sharangovich scored an unassisted tally 6:56 into the game before things went south.

New Jersey has won both meetings with the Canadiens this season, most recently a 3-2 shootout victory on March 27. On Feb. 8, the Devils blew Montreal off its own ice in a 7-1 romp.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
7
2022

Montreal Canadiens at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

