How to Watch Canadiens at Rangers

The Canadiens will take on Chris Kreider and the Rangers on Wednesday night in an important NHL matchup.

With just two games left on the schedule, the Canadiens find themselves last in the Eastern Conference. They are 20-49-11 this season totaling just 51 points, tied with the Western Conference Coyotes for the worst record in the NHL.

How to Watch Montreal Canadiens at New York Rangers today:

Game Date: April 27, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Montreal is bringing a nine-game losing streak into this game, not having won since April 7 against the Devils. Throughout that streak, six of the nine games have even been at home.

The Rangers, on the other hand, are already looking at the playoffs. They have secured a playoff spot but where that spot ends up being is still up for play, even with just two games remaining in the season.

Currently, they are the No. 4 team with 108 points. That is three points behind the Maple Leafs, who have 111, and just two points in front of the Lightning, who have 106.

They could realistically end anywhere from the No. 2 rank to the No. 5 rank.

New York boasts one of the best defenses in the NHL with the No. 1 goals against them only giving up 194 goals throughout 80 games.

New York should come away with this win and secure another two points towards moving up.

