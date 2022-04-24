How to Watch Canucks at Flames in Canada

The Flames have already clinched the Pacific Division and are looking to finish the season strong as they host the Canucks. They have been one of the best teams in the second half of the season after the Golden Knights led the division for much of the season. They've done it largely on the back of Johnny Gaudreau, who is third in the league with 109 points.

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames in Canada Today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames are 2-1 against the Canucks this season and will go for back-to-back wins here tonight. They beat the Stars in their last game, outmaneuvering their opponent offensively winning 4-2. It was a much closer game than the score indicated, though. The Flames didn't score the tie-breaking goal until late in the third period. Another reason they've been so great this year is because of outstanding play from Matthew Tkachuk, who scored his 40th goal of the season against the Stars. Look for them to keep up the offensive pressure against Vancouver tonight.

The Canucks, meanwhile, are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses. Before this bump in the road, they had won six straight games. They first lost to the Senators in a great game that resulted in a shootout. In their most recent game against the Wild. though, they were simply outplayed, losing 6-3. It was close game for two periods, with six goals being scored in the second to end the frame knotted at three goals apiece. Then, the Wild just shifted into another gear and scored three unanswered in the third. The Canucks will need to tighten up defensively here tonight as Calgary has an arguably more potent attack.

Regional restrictions may apply.