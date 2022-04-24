How to Watch Canucks at Flames in Canada

Skip to main content

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames in Canada: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Flames look to win the season series against the division rival Canucks on Saturday night.

The Flames have already clinched the Pacific Division and are looking to finish the season strong as they host the Canucks. They have been one of the best teams in the second half of the season after the Golden Knights led the division for much of the season. They've done it largely on the back of Johnny Gaudreau, who is third in the league with 109 points. 

How to Watch Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames in Canada Today:

Date: April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBC (Toronto)

Watch Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Flames are 2-1 against the Canucks this season and will go for back-to-back wins here tonight. They beat the Stars in their last game, outmaneuvering their opponent offensively winning 4-2. It was a much closer game than the score indicated, though. The Flames didn't score the tie-breaking goal until late in the third period. Another reason they've been so great this year is because of outstanding play from Matthew Tkachuk, who scored his 40th goal of the season against the Stars. Look for them to keep up the offensive pressure against Vancouver tonight. 

The Canucks, meanwhile, are trying to bounce back from back-to-back losses. Before this bump in the road, they had won six straight games. They first lost to the Senators in a great game that resulted in a shootout. In their most recent game against the Wild. though, they were simply outplayed, losing 6-3. It was close game for two periods, with six goals being scored in the second to end the frame knotted at three goals apiece. Then, the Wild just shifted into another gear and scored three unanswered in the third. The Canucks will need to tighten up defensively here tonight as Calgary has an arguably more potent attack. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Vancouver Canucks at Calgary Flames

TV CHANNEL: CBC (Toronto)
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18129961
NHL

How to Watch Canucks at Flames in Canada

By Ben Macaluso55 seconds ago
USATSI_18129627
NBA

How to Watch Grizzlies at Timberwolves Game 4

By Kristofer Habbas55 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Apr 19, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) is guarded by Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) as he goes to shoot the ball during the second half of game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: NBA Playoffs Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Apr 6, 2022; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Sounders midfielder Joao Paulo (6) looks on after being substituted during the second half of the Concacaf Champions League semifinal match against the New York City FC at Lumen field. Mandatory Credit: Abbie Parr-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
Soccer

Guadalajara Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff55 seconds ago
imago1004339812h
Fútbol Costarricense Primera División

How to Watch Herediano vs. San Carlos

By Adam Childs55 seconds ago
USATSI_18104307
MLS

How to Watch San Jose Earthquakes vs. Seattle Sounders FC

By Rafael Urbina55 seconds ago
imago1001961138h
AHL Hockey

How to Watch Heat at Condors

By Phil Watson55 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy