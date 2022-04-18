How to Watch Capitals at Avalanche

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capitals face the Avalanche on Monday in a key game for playoff positioning.

The Capitals (42-23-10) have already clinched a playoff berth in the Eastern Conference, but with seven games to play still have a shot at moving out of a wild card position. On Monday night, they take on the red-hot Avalanche (55-14-6), who have already clinched the top spot in the West.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche Today:

Game Date: April 18, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NHL Network

Live stream the Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Washington trails Pittsburgh by three points for third place in the Metropolitan Division and is also three points behind Boston for the first wild card spot. The Caps are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games, including an 8-4 win at Montreal on Saturday night in the second game of a five-game road swing.

Anthony Mantha had the sixth game of his career with at least four points, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Alex Ovechkin scored, running his career total to 777, 24 behind second-place Gordie Howe on the all-time list.

On Saturday, Colorado won its ninth straight game, knocking off the Hurricanes 7-4 at Ball Arena. J.T. Compher and Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals apiece and Mikko Rantanan added a goal and two helpers.

The Capitals won the first meeting of the season against the Avalanche, posting a 6-3 win at Washington on Oct. 19.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

April
18
2022

Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche

TV CHANNEL: NHL Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 31, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates with the bench after his goal in the third period against the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
