How to Watch Capitals at Canadiens

On Saturday evening in NHL action, the Capitals will hit the road to take on the Canadiens in Montreal.

The 2021-22 NHL regular season has come and gone so fast and it's hard to believe how close the playoffs are. At this stage of the year, every single becomes extremely important for playoff seeding and simply to punch a ticket. One intriguing matchup to watch today will feature the Capitals traveling to Montreal to take on the Canadiens.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens Today:

Game Date: April 16, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Washington

You can stream the Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Capitals have gone 41-23-10 and are expected to get into the playoffs. Washington has had some consistency issues this season, but could still make a deep run in the postseason. Last time out, the Capitals ended up losing to the Maple Leafs by a final score of 7-3.

On the other side of this game, the Canadiens are already out of the playoff race. Montreal is just 20-44-11 but would love to finish out the season strong. The Canadiens are coming off of a tough 3-0 loss against the Islanders in their last outing.

While the Capitals are heavily favored to win this game, the Canadiens could pull off the upset. Washington should not take Montreal lightly at all. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.