How to Watch Capitals at Penguins

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday afternoon in NHL action, the Capitals will hit the road to take on the Penguins.

The 2021-22 NHL season is close to an end and the playoffs are beginning to get underway. With that in mind, there will be plenty of great games to watch on Saturday as teams battle for playoff positioning. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Capitals traveling to Pittsburgh to face off against the Penguins.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins Today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ABC 

Live Stream the Washington Capitals at Pittsburgh Penguins game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Capitals are 38-22-10 and have a lot of work to do before the playoffs. Washington is a team capable of being a contender, but consistency has been an issue. In their last game, however, the Capitals ended up picking up a big 4-3 win over the Lightning.

On the other side of this matchup, the Penguins are 41-21-10 coming into this game. Pittsburgh certainly looks the part of a Stanley Cup contender. In their last game, the Penguins ended up coming up short against the Rangers by a final score of 3-0.

This is going to be a very intriguing game to watch between two talented squads. Fans will not want to miss out on the action in this one. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out with the win.

Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.
