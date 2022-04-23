How to Watch Capitals at Coyotes

Both the Capitals and Coyotes look to bounce back from overtime losses when they face off on Friday night.

The Capitals are playoff-bound but they will be looking to add points as they sit fourth in the Metropolitan Division heading into their game against the Coyotes. They should be favored against the Coyotes considering they have the worst record in the league and have lost eight in a row and nine of their last 10 games. Having the first pick in the 2022 NHL Draft will help this fanbase as the team is set to move into the Arizona State Sun Devils hockey arena, which has a capacity of 5,000. A big upset win against Washington would be a very welcomed change of pace.

The Coyotes almost brought their losing streak to an end in their last game but they fell to the Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime. Alex DeBrincat scored the winning goal with on 37 seconds left in the overtime period. While it lost, Arizona was able to show resilience by fighting back from a 3-1 deficit. Let's see if it can bring any of that character against this strong opponent tonight.

Washington is also coming off an overtime time loss of its own against the Golden Knights. Shea Theodore scored the game-winner after the Capitals were able to come back and tie it at three goals apiece heading into the extra period. Alexander Ovechkin played lights out scoring two goals which brought him up to 50 for the season. The mark tied him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most 50-goals seasons with nine.

