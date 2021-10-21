    • October 21, 2021
    How to Watch Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Washington Capitals hit the road for the first time this season against the undefeated New Jersey Devils.
    Author:

    Capitals stars Alexander Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov have started off the season on a blistering pace, scoring a combined six goals and tallying six assists through their first three games, including a combined five points on the power play. 

    That scoring prowess could thrive against the Devils, whose penalty killing unit currently ranks 26th in the National Hockey League so far this season.

    How to Watch Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils:

    Game Date: Oct. 21, 2021

    Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

    TV: MSG+

    Live stream Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Capitals won all eight of their matchups against New Jersey in 2020, with only two of those victories by more than one goal. In their last regular season meeting, both Ovechkin and Kuznetsov netted goals in a 5-4 home win in April.

    While New Jersey has struggled to stop goals on the power play, their ability to score with a man advantage has been even worse. Despite scoring eight goals in two games, none have come on the power play, going 0-for-5 with a man advantage this year.

    Devils goaltender Jonathan Bernier is expected to get the start in goal, as he has started every game thus far for New Jersey. He's gone a perfect 2-0 while saving 91.1% of all shots on goal. The 15-year veteran currently holds his lowest goals allowed average since 2013 with the Los Angeles Kings. 

    How To Watch

    October
    21
    2021

    Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

    TV CHANNEL: MSG+
    Time
    7:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
