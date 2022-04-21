How to Watch Capitals at Golden Knights

The Capitals will hit the road to take on the Golden Knights in Las Vegas on Wednesday night.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season winding down quickly, teams are making their last-second push for better playoff positioning or simply to get into the postseason. On Wednesday, there will be quite a few good games to watch on the schedule. One matchup to keep an eye on will feature the Capitals traveling to Las Vegas to take on the Golden Knights.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at Vegas Golden Knights Today:

Game Date: April 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 2

Ahead of tonight's game, the Capitals have gone 43-23-10 and are going to be an intriguing team to watch in the postseason. Washington could be a Stanley Cup contender, but only time will tell. Last time out, the Capitals ended up beating the Avalanche by a final score of 3-2.

On the other side of this matchup, the Golden Knights are 41-31-5. At this point in the year, Vegas is still fighting to earn a playoff berth. In their last game, the Golden Knights ended up losing to the Devils by a final score of 3-2.

While the Capitals are favored in this game, the Golden Knights are no pushover. Both teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the win.

