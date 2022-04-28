Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Capitals continue to play without an injured Alex Ovechkin as they take on the Islanders on Thursday night.

After the Islanders took the first leg of a home-and-home series by a final score of 4-1 in Washington, the Capitals look to return the favor in New York on Thursday night.

Washington currently holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, with the Rangers or Panthers as its most likely first-round opponents. However, with two games remaining in the regular season, the Caps can still leapfrog the Penguins in the metropolitan division.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Islanders Today

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream Washington Capitals at New York Islanders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals blew an early lead and gave up four unanswered goals to the Islanders on Tuesday night, who have long been out of playoff contention. Washington allowed two goals on the power play to New York’s Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson.

The Capitals were also sloppy with the puck, allowing two more goals when goaltender Ilya Samsonov turned the puck over behind the net and when a Tom Wilson turnover led directly to New York’s fourth goal.

Washington will look to clean up its game heading into the postseason and jump Pittsburgh in the standings on Thursday night against the Islanders.

Regional restrictions may apply

How To Watch

April
28
2022

Washington Capitals at New York Islanders

TV CHANNEL: MSG+
Time
7
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18159220
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

By Brandon Rush25 seconds ago
USATSI_18158650
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

By Evan Lazar25 seconds ago
USATSI_18158709
NHL

How to Watch Sabres at Bruins

By Evan Massey25 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Brady Skjei (76) and New York Islanders center Brock Nelson (29) look for the puck during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Islanders vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Washington Capitals vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) skates with the puck against New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock (6) during the third period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New Jersey Devils vs. Carolina Hurricanes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff25 seconds ago
USATSI_18165528
MLB

How to Watch Cubs at Braves

By Adam Childs25 seconds ago
imago0046601480h
College Softball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Florida State in College Softball

By Adam Childs25 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy