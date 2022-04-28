How to Watch Capitals at Islanders

The Capitals continue to play without an injured Alex Ovechkin as they take on the Islanders on Thursday night.

After the Islanders took the first leg of a home-and-home series by a final score of 4-1 in Washington, the Capitals look to return the favor in New York on Thursday night.

Washington currently holds the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoff picture, with the Rangers or Panthers as its most likely first-round opponents. However, with two games remaining in the regular season, the Caps can still leapfrog the Penguins in the metropolitan division.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Islanders Today

Game Date: April 28, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

Live stream Washington Capitals at New York Islanders on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

Playing without injured captain Alex Ovechkin, the Capitals blew an early lead and gave up four unanswered goals to the Islanders on Tuesday night, who have long been out of playoff contention. Washington allowed two goals on the power play to New York’s Ryan Pulock and Noah Dobson.

The Capitals were also sloppy with the puck, allowing two more goals when goaltender Ilya Samsonov turned the puck over behind the net and when a Tom Wilson turnover led directly to New York’s fourth goal.

Washington will look to clean up its game heading into the postseason and jump Pittsburgh in the standings on Thursday night against the Islanders.

Regional restrictions may apply