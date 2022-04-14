Capitals vs. Maple Leafs Stream: Watch online, TV channel

Two Eastern Conference teams destined for the playoffs face off as the Capitals take on the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

The Capitals have not locked up a playoff spot yet, but the gap separating the last place in the playoffs and the first spot out is vast.

They are No. 8 with 92 points on a 41-22-10 record. The Islanders, who are in the No. 9 spot, only have 77 points leaving a massive 15-point difference between the two teams.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs today:

Game Date: April 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Live stream Washington Capitals at Toronto Maple Leafs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial.

Alex Ovechkin leads the team with 85 total points, including 46 goals. He will have to continue that streak if Washington hopes to win playoff games.

The Maple Leafs are one of four Eastern Conference teams to have locked in a playoff spot joining the Panthers, Rangers, and Hurricanes as the only teams to do it.

Toronto is 47-20-6 this season, sitting at No. 3 in the rankings. However, with No. 1 only four points away, there is still plenty to play for if you are a Maple Leaf.

Toronto ranks No. 2 in goals scored this season with 277 goals and No. 1 in power-play percentage at 28.7%.

Regional restrictions may apply.