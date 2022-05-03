How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 1

The Panthers host the Capitals on Tuesday in Game 1 of their first round series.

The Panthers won the Presidents Trophy for the first time in the history of the franchise and are looking to follow it up with a run at their first ever Stanley Cup championship.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

First up for the Panthers is Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. It is not going to be an easy first round series, but the Panthers have been great all season and feel like this is their year.

They did stumble a bit to end the season, losing three of four, but had won 13 in a row before that.

The Panthers did go 2-1 against the Capitals this year, but the two teams haven't played since Nov. 30.

The Capitals will need to play better if they want to get a win on Tuesday, though, as they dropped their last four games heading into the playoffs.

They started off hot at the beginning of April, but stumbled down the stretch. It won't get any easier for them in this series as they take on the league-best Panthers.

