How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 1

Skip to main content

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Game 1: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers host the Capitals on Tuesday in Game 1 of their first round series.

The Panthers won the Presidents Trophy for the first time in the history of the franchise and are looking to follow it up with a run at their first ever Stanley Cup championship.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Game 1 Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

Live stream Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial

First up for the Panthers is Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals. It is not going to be an easy first round series, but the Panthers have been great all season and feel like this is their year.

They did stumble a bit to end the season, losing three of four, but had won 13 in a row before that.

The Panthers did go 2-1 against the Capitals this year, but the two teams haven't played since Nov. 30.

The Capitals will need to play better if they want to get a win on Tuesday, though, as they dropped their last four games heading into the playoffs.

They started off hot at the beginning of April, but stumbled down the stretch. It won't get any easier for them in this series as they take on the league-best Panthers.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
3
2022

Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 24, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) yells at a referee while skating off the ice after being injured while crashing into the boards after being tripped on a breakaway attempt against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 1

By Adam Childs1 minute ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pirates vs. Tigers

By Evan Massey21 minutes ago
RED SOX
MLB

How to Watch Angels at Red Sox

By Evan Massey21 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman Michael Chavis (2) celebrates his two run home run with left fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) against the San Diego Padres during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Mike Matheson (5) celebrates his goal with left wing Jake Guentzel (59) and defenseman John Marino (6) and center Sidney Crosby (87) in the third period against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Penguins vs. Rangers Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
USATSI_10902875 (1)
College Baseball

How to Watch Charlotte at North Carolina

By Phil Watson31 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) bats against the Atlanta Braves during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Sep 6, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Andrew McCutchen (22) hits a solo home run in the eighth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rangers vs. Phillies

By Evan Massey46 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy