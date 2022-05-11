How to Watch Capitals at Panthers Game 5

The Capitals and Panthers head back to Florida for Game 5 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday night.

The Panthers were able to even their series with the Capitals on Monday night when they beat Washington 3-2 in overtime.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at Florida Panthers Game 5 Today:

Game Date: May 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2

The Panthers were on the verge of going down 3-1 in the series but got a game-tying goal by Sam Reinhart with just 2:04 left in the game. Carter Verhaeghe would then win the game just 4:57 into overtime when he put home a rebound.

It was a big win for the Panthers who have looked shaky in the series after winning the President's Trophy for most points in the NHL this season.

Wednesday, they return home looking to take their first lead in the series and put the Capitals on the edge of elimination.

Washington, though, will be looking to win its second game of the series on the road and head home with a chance to eliminate the favored Panthers.

It has been an entertaining series so far with both teams alternating wins. Wednesday should be another great game between the two teams.

