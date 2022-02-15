The Capitals may be excited to get back on the road Tuesday as they travel to Nashville to face the Predators.

Washington has lost five straight games at home, including its most recent against Ottawa. The Capitals were heavy favorites against the Senators but lost 4–1. Nicklas Backstrom notched a goal early in the second but Ottawa proved to be too much to handle.

How to Watch: Washington Capitals at Nashville Predators

Game Date: Feb. 15, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Now they are headed out for a four-game road trip beginning tonight in Nashville. The Caps and Predators are only separated by one point, with Washington holding the slight advantage in the league standings.

Nashville is trying to break out of a mini-slump. The Predators have lost back-to-back games. Penalties got them in trouble again in their last game against the Jets, which they lost 5-2. They were heavily favored in that game.

We'll see which team bounces back first Tuesday.

