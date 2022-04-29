How to Watch Capitals at Rangers

The Capitals will hit the road to take on the Rangers in New York on Friday night in NHL action.

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season close to an end, fans couldn't be more excited to watch some playoff hockey. Before all of that happens, however, there are still regular-season games left to be played. One good matchup to watch tonight will feature the Capitals traveling to New York to face off against the Rangers.

How to Watch the Washington Capitals at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: April 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: MSG

Prior to tonight's game, the Capitals have gone 44-25-12 and will look to make a run in the postseason. Washington has been solid this season, but the consistency has been an issue at times. In their last game, the Capitals ended up losing to the Islanders by a final score of 5-1.

On the other side of the ice, the Rangers have gone 51-24-6 this year. Just like the Capitals, New York is looking to turn on the after-burners in the playoffs. The Rangers are coming off of a rough 4-3 loss against the Canadiens in their last outing.

Both of these teams are capable of being a serious contender in the playoffs. However, they both need to find some momentum heading into the postseason. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top with the win.

