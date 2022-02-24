The No. 5 team in the East, New York, welcome the No. 7 ranked Capitals onto their home ice on Thursday night.

The Capitals are 28-15-9 this season and rank No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. In the home stretch, they have most likely secured a playoff spot. They have 65 points, and the first team out of the playoffs only has 53 points.

Washington is currently on a two-game winning streak after beating Nashville 4-1 and Philadelphia 5-3 both on the road. Alex Ovechkin leads the team in points with 62 points off of 31 goals and 31 assists.

How to Watch Washington Capitals at New York Rangers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 24, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Washington Capitals at New York Rangers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Rangers are one of the six teams that are better than Washington in the East. They are 32-13-5 with 69 points. They are four points higher than Washington and six points out of first place.

New York boasts a powerful defense, giving up the No. 4 fewest goals this season with only 125 allowed. Artemi Panarin leads the team in points with 55 off of 14 goals and 41 assists this season.

New York is projected to win this game by a favored spread of -1.5 goals and a money line of -130. Washington's money line is +105. The total projected goals scored is Over/Under 5.5 goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.