How to Watch Hurricanes at Devils

The No. 4 team in the Eastern Conference, the Hurricanes, take on the No. 12 team in the conference, the Devils, on Saturday.

Outside of the Islanders and Senators, the Hurricanes have played the least amount of games this season at 36. They are 26-8-2 and in sole possession of No. 4 in the Eastern Conference.

They are 14-4-1 on the road so they are as good at home as they are on the road which is not good for New Jersey. As a team, they rank No. 10 in goals scored with 126, but they rank No. 1 in the entire NHL in goals scored against them only giving up 81 goals this season.

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils Today:



Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: MSG+

The Devils, who play in the same conference, are 14-19-8 through 38 games this season. They are barely .500 at home with a home record of 9-8-3.

They rank No. 20 in the NHL in goals scored with 107 and No. 25 in goals scored against them having given up 129 this season. Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 10 goals and 23 assists, 10 points better than the next closest player.

This is the first of four meetings between these two teams that will take place this season: Two in New Jersey, two in Carolina, which means New Jersey needs to take the ones at home, like this one.

