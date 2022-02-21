How to Watch Hurricanes at Flyers

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Hurricanes are set to hit the road to take on the Flyers in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon in NHL action.

With the NHL season heating up as the postseason draws closer, teams are looking to finish the year strong. There are quite a few teams around the league that are looking to make statements on Monday. One intriguing matchup to watch will feature the Hurricanes hitting the road to take on the Flyers in Philadelphia.

How to Watch the Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers Today:

Game Date: Feb. 21, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Live stream the Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to today's game, the Hurricanes are 34-11-4 and are a top-notch contender. They have been playing great hockey all season long and have no signs of slowing up at all. Carolina is fresh off a 4–3 win over the Penguins in their last game.

On the other side of the rink, the Flyers hold a 15-25-9 record. The season has not gone as they had hoped, but Philadelphia would still like to pick up a big home victory over the Hurricanes. Last time out, the Flyers ended up losing to the Capitals by a final score of 5–3.

While the Hurricanes are heavily favored to win this matchup, the Flyers will not go down without a fight. This should still be a very entertaining game to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who comes out on top.

