How to Watch Hurricanes at Penguins

These two Metro rivals face off in Pittsburgh for the chance to move solely into first place in the division when the Hurricanes take on the Penguins.

The top two teams in the Metropolitan division square off on Sunday morning when the Hurricanes travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Penguins. Both teams are knotted at 70 points apiece and looking for bragging rights as we head into the second half of the season. The Hurricanes bounced back from back-to-back one-goal losses against the Panthers and Wild by beating the Predators on Friday night.

How to Watch: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Today

Game Date: Feb. 20, 2022

Game Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Alternate)

Andrei Svechnikov was the brightest star of that night scoring two goals which proved to be the difference in the 5-3 win. The Canes might have let up on the gas a bit though as they were up 4-1 in that game so they will need to be much more alert against a better Penguins team to get the win.

Pittsburgh is coming off a loss against a good Maple Leafs team on Thursday. It wasn't from a lack of shot opportunities, though. Toronto's goalie Jack Campbell simply had the better game, stopping 45 shots in the 4-1 Toronto victory. It ended a four-game win streak and allowed Carolina to tie Pittsburgh.

Look for the Penguins to jump out of the gate hosting this one.

