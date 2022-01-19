Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/18/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tuesday's NHL play will see the Boston Bruins (21-12-2) hit the ice against the Carolina Hurricanes (25-8-2), starting at 8:00 PM ET at TD Garden. The Bruins rank eighth while the Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Boston vs. Carolina

Betting Information for Boston vs. Carolina

Bruins vs Hurricanes Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Bruins

-1.5

5.5

Boston and Carolina Stats

  • On average, the Bruins score 3.0 goals in a game (14th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.3 (first).
  • The Hurricanes put up 3.4 goals per game (119 in 35 games), and the Bruins concede 2.7 (93 in 35).
  • Boston has a +13 goal differential on the season, 11th in the league.
  • Carolina is +39 overall in terms of goals this season, second in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 12 power-play goals (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Bruins have scored 25 power-play goals (eighth in power-play percentage).
  • The Bruins have conceded 19 goals while short-handed (killing off 83.2% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 26 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has scored 16 goals (0.5 per game) and dished out 22 assists (0.7 per game), fueling the Carolina offense with 38 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.1 shots per game, shooting 16.3%.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 28 points this season, with 12 goals and 16 assists.
  • Carolina's Teuvo Teravainen is among the leading scorers on the team with 28 total points (10 goals and 18 assists).
  • Frederik Andersen has a .928 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 634 saves, and has given up 49 goals (2.0 goals against average).
  • Antti Raanta has a .908 save percentage, recording 198 total saves and giving up 20 goals (2.0 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Boston Impact Players

  • One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Brad Marchand, who has scored 42 points in 30 games (20 goals and 22 assists).
  • David Pastrnak is another of Boston's offensive options, contributing 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) to the team.
  • Patrice Bergeron has 11 goals and 19 assists for Boston.
  • Linus Ullmark has allowed 45 goals (2.5 goals against average) and racked up 501 saves.

Bruins Injuries: Mike Reilly: Out (Health Protocols), Trent Frederic: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jakub Zboril: Out (Lower Body), Nick Foligno: Day To Day (Lower Body), John Moore: Day To Day (Upper Body)

How To Watch

January
18
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Jan 15, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Bruins center Craig Smith (12) (middle) celebrates his goal with center Patrice Bergeron (37) left wing Brad Marchand (63) defenseman Urho Vaakanainen (58) during the first period against the Nashville Predators at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
