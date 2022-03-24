Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) and center Roope Hintz (24) and defenseman Esa Lindell (23) celebrate Hintz;s game tying goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-6) and Dallas Stars (35-24-3) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Dallas

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Dallas

Hurricanes vs Stars Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

5.5

Carolina and Dallas Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (15th).
  • The Stars are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
  • Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
  • Dallas' goal differential is -2 on the season (18th in the NHL).
  • The Stars have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 62 points in 60 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has scored 16 goals and added 32 assists through 58 games for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has allowed 87 goals (2.06 goals against average) and racked up 1121 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Dallas Impact Players

  • Joe Pavelski has totaled 24 goals and 39 assists in 62 games for Dallas, good for 63 points.
  • Jason Robertson is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 58 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.
  • Roope Hintz has netted 26 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
  • Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (13th in the league), with 890 total saves, conceding 81 goals (2.5 goals against average).

Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Dallas Stars vs. Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
