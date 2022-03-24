Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/24/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Thursday includes a meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina between the Carolina Hurricanes (42-15-6) and Dallas Stars (35-24-3) at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference and the Stars are eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Dallas
- Game Day: Thursday, March 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Dallas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
5.5
Carolina and Dallas Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.2 goals per game (11th in league), and the Stars are conceding 3.0 (15th).
- The Stars are 19th in the league in goals scored per game (2.9), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +56.
- Dallas' goal differential is -2 on the season (18th in the NHL).
- The Stars have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (killing off 78.6% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 45 power-play goals (successful on 24.3% of opportunities).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Stars have scored 44 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 62 points in 60 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 55 points (23 goals, 32 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 16 goals and added 32 assists through 58 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 87 goals (2.06 goals against average) and racked up 1121 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Dallas Impact Players
- Joe Pavelski has totaled 24 goals and 39 assists in 62 games for Dallas, good for 63 points.
- Jason Robertson is a key piece of the offense for Dallas with 58 total points this season. He has scored 31 goals and added 27 assists in 54 games.
- Roope Hintz has netted 26 goals on the season, adding 27 assists.
- Jake Oettinger has a .917 save percentage (13th in the league), with 890 total saves, conceding 81 goals (2.5 goals against average).
Stars Injuries: Miro Heiskanen: Out (Illness), Braden Holtby: Day To Day (Lower Body), Anton Khudobin: Out (Hip)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
