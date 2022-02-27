Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4) hit the ice against the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank eighth in the Western Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. Edmonton
- Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NHL Network
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. Edmonton
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6.5
Carolina and Edmonton Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (23rd).
- On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +58.
- Edmonton is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +3.
- The Hurricanes have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).
- The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 19 (killing off 89.4% of penalties, first in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 48 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 26 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 41 points this season have come via 14 goals and 27 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has allowed 75 goals (2.06 goals against average) and recorded 974 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)
Edmonton Impact Players
- Connor McDavid's 75 points are important for Edmonton. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games.
- Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 74 total points (1.4 per game), with 36 goals and 38 assists in 52 games.
- Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has netted seven goals on the season, adding 30 assists.
- Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has conceded 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).
Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)
