Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Feb 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Edmonton Oilers left wing Zach Hyman (18) celebrates with Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid (97) as he scores a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (36-11-4) hit the ice against the Edmonton Oilers (29-20-3) in NHL play on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes are first in the Eastern Conference and the Oilers rank eighth in the Western Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. Edmonton

Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022

Sunday, February 27, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NHL Network

NHL Network Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. Edmonton

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6.5

Carolina and Edmonton Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.5 goals per game (sixth in NHL), and the Oilers are conceding 3.2 (23rd).

On average, the Oilers put up 3.3 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).

Carolina is second in the league in terms of goal differential, at +58.

Edmonton is 15th in the league in terms of goal differential, at +3.

The Hurricanes have scored 38 power-play goals (successful on 25.0% of opportunities), and the Oilers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 76.5% of penalties).

The Oilers have scored 40 power-play goals (on 27.2% of opportunities, second in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 19 (killing off 89.4% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 54 points (22 goals, 32 assists) and plays an average of 19:04 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has racked up 48 points (1.0 per game), scoring 22 goals and adding 26 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen's 41 points this season have come via 14 goals and 27 assists.

Frederik Andersen has allowed 75 goals (2.06 goals against average) and recorded 974 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Out (Upper-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back), Tony DeAngelo: Out (Midsection)

Edmonton Impact Players

Connor McDavid's 75 points are important for Edmonton. He has 28 goals and 47 assists in 51 games.

Leon Draisaitl is one of the impact players on offense for Edmonton with 74 total points (1.4 per game), with 36 goals and 38 assists in 52 games.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has netted seven goals on the season, adding 30 assists.

Mikko Koskinen has a .901 save percentage (37th in the league). He has 798 saves, and has conceded 88 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Oilers Injuries: Zack Kassian: Out (Jaw), Kyle Turris: Out (Undisclosed), Kris Russell: Out (Undisclosed), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Day To Day (Upper-body), Oscar Klefbom: Out (Shoulder), Jesse Puljujarvi: Out (Lower body), Alex Stalock: Out For Season (Heart), Duncan Keith: Out (Concussion), Josh Archibald: Out (Heart)

Regional restrictions apply.