Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/22/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 21, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates the win against the New York Rangers after the game at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (27-8-2) visit the New Jersey Devils (14-19-5) during Saturday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Hurricanes rank third in the Eastern Conference with 56 points and the Devils are 13th in the Eastern Conference with 33 points.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, January 22, 2022

Saturday, January 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New Jersey

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt drives the offense for New Jersey with 33 points (0.9 per game), with 10 goals and 23 assists in 35 games (playing 16:57 per game).

Nico Hischier is one of the top contributors for New Jersey with 23 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 15 assists in 32 games.

New Jersey's Andreas Johnsson is among the leading scorers on the team with 21 total points (nine goals and 12 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (42nd in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Ty Smith: Day To Day (Upper body), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Day To Day (Undisclosed)

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 42 points in 34 games (17 goals and 25 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov has 13 goals and 19 assists to total 32 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen's 31 points this season have come via 11 goals and 20 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.0 goals against average, and 685 saves. His .928 save percentage is second-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

