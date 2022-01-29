Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 25, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) skates with the puck while being defended by Dallas Stars left wing Jason Robertson (21) during the second period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) host the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New Jersey

Hurricanes vs Devils Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

-

-

-

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) to the team.
  • Anthony DeAngelo has scored seven goals and added 26 assists through 33 games for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.
  • Nico Hischier is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games.
  • Andreas Johnsson has earned 10 goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).

Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)

How To Watch

January
29
2022

New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
