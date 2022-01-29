How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (28-9-2) host the New Jersey Devils (15-21-5) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 29, 2022, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank third while the Devils are 12th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey
- Game Day: Saturday, January 29, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New Jersey
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
-
-
-
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 44 points (19 goals, 25 assists) and plays an average of 18:28 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) to the team.
- Anthony DeAngelo has scored seven goals and added 26 assists through 33 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.1, and a .927 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt's 14 goals and 23 assists in 39 games for New Jersey add up to 37 total points on the season.
- Nico Hischier is one of the impact players on offense for New Jersey with 24 total points (0.7 per game), with eight goals and 16 assists in 36 games.
- Andreas Johnsson has earned 10 goals on the season, chipping in 14 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has played 23 games this season, conceding 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with 593 saves and an .894 save percentage (44th in the league).
Devils Injuries: Dougie Hamilton: Out (Jaw), Michael McLeod: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Miles Wood: Out (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip), Tyce Thompson: Out (Upper Body), A.J. Greer: Out (Undisclosed)
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
January
29
2022
New Jersey Devils at Carolina Hurricanes
TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)