How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-43-7), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Hurricanes are second and the Devils 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
  • The Devils are 16th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
  • Carolina is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
  • New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.9% of penalties).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

  • Jesper Bratt is an offensive leader for New Jersey with 70 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 45 assists in 72 games (playing 17:30 per game).
  • Nico Hischier has amassed 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.
  • Jack Hughes has 56 points so far, including 26 goals and 30 assists.
  • Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 78 points in 75 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 62 total points for Carolina, with 20 goals and 42 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Avalanche

L 7-4

Away

+116

4/18/2022

Coyotes

W 5-3

Away

-429

4/21/2022

Jets

W 4-2

Home

-272

4/23/2022

Devils

-

Away

-236

4/24/2022

Islanders

-

Away

-

4/26/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Devils

-

Home

-

Devils Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/16/2022

Kraken

L 4-3

Away

-104

4/18/2022

Golden Knights

W 3-2

Away

+272

4/21/2022

Sabres

L 5-2

Home

-140

4/23/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

+191

4/24/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

4/26/2022

Senators

-

Away

-

4/28/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New Jersey Devils

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

