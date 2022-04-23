How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Saturday's NHL slate will see the Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-43-7), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Hurricanes are second and the Devils 14th in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Prudential Center
Carolina and New Jersey Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).
- The Devils are 16th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.
- New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.9% of penalties).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).
New Jersey Impact Players
- Jesper Bratt is an offensive leader for New Jersey with 70 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 45 assists in 72 games (playing 17:30 per game).
- Nico Hischier has amassed 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.
- Jack Hughes has 56 points so far, including 26 goals and 30 assists.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage.
Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 78 points in 75 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 62 total points for Carolina, with 20 goals and 42 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Avalanche
L 7-4
Away
+116
4/18/2022
Coyotes
W 5-3
Away
-429
4/21/2022
Jets
W 4-2
Home
-272
4/23/2022
Devils
-
Away
-236
4/24/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
Devils Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/16/2022
Kraken
L 4-3
Away
-104
4/18/2022
Golden Knights
W 3-2
Away
+272
4/21/2022
Sabres
L 5-2
Home
-140
4/23/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
+191
4/24/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
4/26/2022
Senators
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
