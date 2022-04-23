How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New Jersey Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday's NHL slate will see the Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-8) take on the New Jersey Devils (27-43-7), starting at 12:30 PM ET at Prudential Center. The Hurricanes are second and the Devils 14th in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New Jersey vs. Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Prudential Center

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (10th in NHL), and the Devils concede 3.6 (28th).

The Devils are 16th in the league in scoring (3.0 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).

Carolina is +69 overall in terms of goals this season, fourth in the NHL.

New Jersey has a -47 goal differential on the season, 24th in the league.

The Hurricanes have scored 50 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities), and the Devils have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.9% of penalties).

The Hurricanes have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.9% of penalties), and the Devils have scored 33 power-play goals (successful on 15.3% of opportunities).

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt is an offensive leader for New Jersey with 70 points (1.0 per game), with 25 goals and 45 assists in 72 games (playing 17:30 per game).

Nico Hischier has amassed 58 points this season, with 20 goals and 38 assists.

Jack Hughes has 56 points so far, including 26 goals and 30 assists.

Mackenzie Blackwood has 593 saves while giving up 70 goals (3.3 goals against average) with an .894 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been a top contributor on Carolina this season, with 78 points in 75 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 68 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 38 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 62 total points for Carolina, with 20 goals and 42 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is fifth-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Avalanche L 7-4 Away +116 4/18/2022 Coyotes W 5-3 Away -429 4/21/2022 Jets W 4-2 Home -272 4/23/2022 Devils - Away -236 4/24/2022 Islanders - Away - 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away - 4/28/2022 Devils - Home -

Devils Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/16/2022 Kraken L 4-3 Away -104 4/18/2022 Golden Knights W 3-2 Away +272 4/21/2022 Sabres L 5-2 Home -140 4/23/2022 Hurricanes - Home +191 4/24/2022 Red Wings - Home - 4/26/2022 Senators - Away - 4/28/2022 Hurricanes - Away -

