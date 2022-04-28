Apr 18, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to make a pass as New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) defends during the third period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (53-20-8) hit the ice against the New Jersey Devils (27-44-9) as a part of Thursday's NHL action, starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes sit in second place in the Eastern Conference with 114 points and the Devils rank 14th in the Eastern Conference with 63 points.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New Jersey

Game Day: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Thursday, April 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New Jersey

Date Home Away Result 4/23/2022 Devils Hurricanes 3-2 (F/OT) CAR 1/29/2022 Hurricanes Devils 2-1 CAR 1/29/2022 Hurricanes Devils 2-1 CAR 1/22/2022 Devils Hurricanes 7-4 NJ

Carolina and New Jersey Stats

On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Devils give up 3.6 (29th).

The Devils are scoring 3.0 goals per game (19th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

Carolina is +74 overall in goal differential this season, fourth in the NHL.

New Jersey is 25th in the league in terms of goal differential, at -52.

The Devils have conceded 42 goals while short-handed (killing off 79.7% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.3% of opportunities).

The Devils have scored 34 power-play goals (on 15.3% of opportunities, 28th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 34 (killing off 87.6% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (80 total points), having put up 37 goals and 43 assists.

Andrei Svechnikov has picked up 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 21 goals and 43 assists for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) and racked up 1320 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New Jersey Impact Players

Jesper Bratt has scored 25 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 46 assists (0.6 per game), fueling the New Jersey offense with 71 total points (1.0 per game). He takes 2.6 shots per game, shooting 13%.

Nico Hischier is a key piece of the offense for New Jersey with 59 total points this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 38 assists in 69 games.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes is among the leaders on the team with 56 total points (26 goals and 30 assists).

Mackenzie Blackwood has 622 saves while allowing 75 goals (3.4 goals against average) with an .892 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: P.K. Subban: Day To Day (Illness), Jack Hughes: Out For Season (Knee), Tomas Tatar: Day To Day (Illness), Nico Hischier: Day To Day (Illness), Mackenzie Blackwood: Out (Left Heel), Jonas Siegenthaler: Out For Season (Hand), Miles Wood: Out For Season (Hip), Jonathan Bernier: Out For Season (Hip)

