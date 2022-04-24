How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8) hit the ice against the New York Islanders (35-33-10) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Hurricanes are second (with 110 points) and the Islanders ninth (80 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: UBS Arena
- Arena: UBS Arena
Carolina and New York Stats
- On average, the Hurricanes post 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (eighth).
- The Islanders are 24th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +70 (+0.9 per game).
- New York is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at -3 (0.0 per game).
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 50 goals (on 22.1% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 32 (killing off 84.2% of penalties, fourth in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has recorded 36 goals and 22 assists in 69 games for New York, good for 58 points.
- Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 15 goals and 39 assists.
- New York's Noah Dobson is among the leaders on the team with 47 total points (12 goals and 35 assists).
- Ilya Sorokin has played 50 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1457 saves and a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 78 points. He has 36 goals and 42 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 76 games, with 30 goals and 38 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 62 total points for Carolina, with 20 goals and 42 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/18/2022
Coyotes
W 5-3
Away
-429
4/21/2022
Jets
W 4-2
Home
-272
4/23/2022
Devils
W 3-2
Away
-232
4/24/2022
Islanders
-
Away
-162
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
Islanders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/19/2022
Panthers
L 3-2
Home
+169
4/21/2022
Rangers
L 6-3
Home
-104
4/23/2022
Sabres
L 5-3
Away
-127
4/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
+137
4/26/2022
Capitals
-
Away
-
4/28/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Lightning
-
Home
-
