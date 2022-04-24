How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 18, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (51-20-8) hit the ice against the New York Islanders (35-33-10) in NHL action on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET at UBS Arena. The Hurricanes are second (with 110 points) and the Islanders ninth (80 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: UBS Arena

Carolina and New York Stats

On average, the Hurricanes post 3.3 goals in a game (10th in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.8 (eighth).

The Islanders are 24th in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first defensively (2.4 against).

Carolina is fourth in the league in goal differential, at +70 (+0.9 per game).

New York is 17th in the NHL in goal differential, at -3 (0.0 per game).

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 50 goals (on 22.1% of opportunities, 12th in NHL), and short-handed the Islanders have conceded 32 (killing off 84.2% of penalties, fourth in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 33 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Islanders have scored 39 power-play goals (successful on 19.8% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has recorded 36 goals and 22 assists in 69 games for New York, good for 58 points.

Mathew Barzal has helped lead the offense for New York this season with 15 goals and 39 assists.

New York's Noah Dobson is among the leaders on the team with 47 total points (12 goals and 35 assists).

Ilya Sorokin has played 50 games this season, conceding 117 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 1457 saves and a .926 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Jean-Gabriel Pageau: Day To Day (Health and Safety Protocols), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body), Anthony Beauvillier: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 78 points. He has 36 goals and 42 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 76 games, with 30 goals and 38 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 62 total points for Carolina, with 20 goals and 42 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a goals against average of 2.2, and a .922 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jordan Staal: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/18/2022 Coyotes W 5-3 Away -429 4/21/2022 Jets W 4-2 Home -272 4/23/2022 Devils W 3-2 Away -232 4/24/2022 Islanders - Away -162 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away - 4/28/2022 Devils - Home -

Islanders Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Panthers L 3-2 Home +169 4/21/2022 Rangers L 6-3 Home -104 4/23/2022 Sabres L 5-3 Away -127 4/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home +137 4/26/2022 Capitals - Away - 4/28/2022 Capitals - Home - 4/29/2022 Lightning - Home -

