How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Friday's NHL slate will see the Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) square off against the New York Islanders (32-28-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank second and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.
- Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York
|Favorite
|Moneyline
|Total
Hurricanes
-180
5.5
Carolina and New York Stats
- On average, the Hurricanes post 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (fourth).
- The Islanders are 23rd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).
- Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +65.
- New York has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.
- The Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties).
- The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 30 (killing off 87.4% of penalties, first in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 69 points (31 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 60 points (0.9 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 33 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 57 points has come from 18 goals and 39 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1224 saves. His .926 save percentage is third-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Brock Nelson has collected 33 goals and 17 assists in 60 games for New York, good for 50 points.
- Mathew Barzal is one of the top contributors for New York with 48 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 34 assists in 60 games.
- Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.
- Ilya Sorokin has played 43 games this season, conceding 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1226 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)
(Sign up now for a free trial.)