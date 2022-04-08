How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 7, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres during the second period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Friday's NHL slate will see the Carolina Hurricanes (45-17-8) square off against the New York Islanders (32-28-9), starting at 7:00 PM ET at PNC Arena. The Hurricanes rank second and the Islanders ninth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, April 8, 2022

Friday, April 8, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Favorite Moneyline Total Hurricanes -180 5.5

Carolina and New York Stats

On average, the Hurricanes post 3.3 goals in a game (eighth in NHL), and the Islanders give up 2.6 (fourth).

The Islanders are 23rd in the league in scoring (2.8 goals per game), and the Hurricanes are first on defense (2.4 against).

Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +65.

New York has a +9 goal differential on the season, 15th in the league.

The Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 23.8% of opportunities), and the Islanders have conceded 27 goals while short-handed (killing off 84.2% of penalties).

The Islanders have scored 35 power-play goals (on 20.1% of opportunities, 20th in NHL), and short-handed the Hurricanes have conceded 30 (killing off 87.4% of penalties, first in league).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 69 points (31 goals, 38 assists) and plays an average of 18:46 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has accumulated 60 points (0.9 per game), scoring 27 goals and adding 33 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen's season total of 57 points has come from 18 goals and 39 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.1 goals against average, and 1224 saves. His .926 save percentage is third-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Ethan Bear: Day To Day (Lower-body), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Brock Nelson has collected 33 goals and 17 assists in 60 games for New York, good for 50 points.

Mathew Barzal is one of the top contributors for New York with 48 total points (0.8 per game), with 14 goals and 34 assists in 60 games.

Anders Lee has 41 points so far, including 25 goals and 16 assists.

Ilya Sorokin has played 43 games this season, conceding 97 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 1226 saves and a .927 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Islanders Injuries: Cal Clutterbuck: Out For Season (Shoulder), Ilya Sorokin: Day To Day (Upper Body), Scott Mayfield: Out (Lower-body)

Regional restrictions apply.