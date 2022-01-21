Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) and the New York Rangers (26-10-4) take the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 21, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference (54 points), and the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (56 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and New York Stats

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (16 goals and 23 assists).
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
  • Teuvo Teravainen's 30 points this season have come via 11 goals and 19 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 50 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 665 saves with a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Adam Fox has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 35 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the New York offense with 42 total points (1.1 per game).
  • Artemi Panarin is a top offensive contributor for New York with 40 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 30 assists in 35 games.
  • New York's Mika Zibanejad is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (14 goals and 23 assists).
  • Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

January
21
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17523281
NBA

How to Watch Pistons at Jazz

1 minute ago
Nov 10, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Dillon Brooks (left) and Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (right) high five after a basket during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs Denver Nuggets

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Utah Jazz vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey (7) battle for the ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) guards in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) drives to the basket as Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan (11) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots the ball as Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 16, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) gets defended by Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/21/2022

1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy