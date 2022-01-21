How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) and the New York Rangers (26-10-4) take the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 21, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference (54 points), and the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (56 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hurricanes
-1.5
6
Carolina and New York Stats
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (16 goals and 23 assists).
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.
- Teuvo Teravainen's 30 points this season have come via 11 goals and 19 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 50 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 665 saves with a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Adam Fox has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 35 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the New York offense with 42 total points (1.1 per game).
- Artemi Panarin is a top offensive contributor for New York with 40 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 30 assists in 35 games.
- New York's Mika Zibanejad is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (14 goals and 23 assists).
- Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Regional restrictions apply.
