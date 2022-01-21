How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 15, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal against the Vancouver Canucks during the first period at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes (26-8-2) and the New York Rangers (26-10-4) take the ice in Raleigh, North Carolina on January 21, 2022 at PNC Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are fourth in the Eastern Conference (54 points), and the Rangers are third in the Eastern Conference (56 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, January 21, 2022

Friday, January 21, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and New York Stats

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 39 points in 33 games (16 goals and 23 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) to the team.

Teuvo Teravainen's 30 points this season have come via 11 goals and 19 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 50 goals (2.0 goals against average) and recorded 665 saves with a .930 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Health and Safety Protocols), Martin Necas: Out (COVID-19), Antti Raanta: Day To Day (Upper Body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Adam Fox has scored seven goals (0.2 per game) and put up 35 assists (0.9 per game), fueling the New York offense with 42 total points (1.1 per game).

Artemi Panarin is a top offensive contributor for New York with 40 total points this season. He has scored 10 goals and added 30 assists in 35 games.

New York's Mika Zibanejad is among the leading scorers on the team with 37 total points (14 goals and 23 assists).

Alexandar Georgiev has a .908 save percentage (27th in the league). He has 405 saves, and has allowed 41 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.