How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL play on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) hosting the New York Rangers (39-18-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers sixth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: PNC Arena
Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.6 against).
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (183 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (145 in 61).
- Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.
- New York is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +25.
- The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 61 points. He has 27 goals and 34 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 58 games, with 23 goals and 31 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 47 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 31 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 84 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1078 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has recorded 16 goals and 56 assists in 57 games for New York, good for 72 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has amassed 63 points this season, with 26 goals and 37 assists.
- Adam Fox's nine goals and 53 assists add up to 62 points this season.
- Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 65 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 536 saves with an .892 save percentage (47th in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)
