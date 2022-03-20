Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) hosting the New York Rangers (39-18-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Hurricanes vs Rangers Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hurricanes

-1.5

6

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.6 against).
  • The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (183 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (145 in 61).
  • Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.
  • New York is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +25.
  • The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 61 points. He has 27 goals and 34 assists this season.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 58 games, with 23 goals and 31 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 47 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 31 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 84 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1078 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has recorded 16 goals and 56 assists in 57 games for New York, good for 72 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has amassed 63 points this season, with 26 goals and 37 assists.
  • Adam Fox's nine goals and 53 assists add up to 62 points this season.
  • Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 65 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 536 saves with an .892 save percentage (47th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 11, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Alex DeBrincat (12) controls the puck against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Jets vs. Blackhawks

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and defenseman Brent Burns (88) celebrate after a goal by right wing Timo Meier (28) against the Boston Bruins during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Coyotes at Sharks

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl (48) and San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers (92) and San Jose Sharks defenseman Jacob Middleton (21) and teammates celebrate after the goal during the third period against the Los Angeles Kings at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

San Jose Sharks vs. Arizona Coyotes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Coyotes center Nick Schmaltz (8) skates against Pittsburgh Penguins right wing Kasperi Kapanen (42) and Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Brian Dumoulin (8) during the third period at Gila River Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 12, 2022; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Chicago Blackhawks right wing Patrick Kane (88) skates with the puck with Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Brannstrom (26) chasing in the third period at the Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Winnipeg Jets vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Mar 10, 2022; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Winnipeg Jets left wing Kyle Connor (81) skates with the puck against the New Jersey Devils during the third period at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Winnipeg Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
USATSI_15399082
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch NCAA Second Round: Gonzaga vs. Louisville

By Adam Childs6 minutes ago
March 8, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs celebrates in the locker room after defeating the BYU Cougars after the game in the finals of the WCC Basketball Championships at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Women's College Basketball

Louisville vs. Gonzaga: Women's NCAA Tournament round 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
USATSI_17012901
Major League Rugby

How to Watch Rugby ATL at Old Glory DC

By Evan Lazar6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy