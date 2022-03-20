How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 17, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders left wing Anthony Beauvillier (18) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

NHL play on Sunday includes the Carolina Hurricanes (41-14-6) hosting the New York Rangers (39-18-5) at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes are second and the Rangers sixth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Sunday, March 20, 2022 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: PNC Arena

Betting Information for Carolina vs. New York

Favorite Spread Total Hurricanes -1.5 6

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are ninth in the NHL in scoring (3.3 goals per game), and the Rangers are third on defense (2.6 against).

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (183 in 62 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (145 in 61).

Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +57.

New York is 12th in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +25.

The Rangers have conceded 32 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.9% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 43 power-play goals (successful on 24.2% of opportunities).

The Hurricanes have conceded 24 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 46 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's top contributor with 61 points. He has 27 goals and 34 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 58 games, with 23 goals and 31 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 47 total points for Carolina, with 16 goals and 31 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 84 goals (2.1 goals against average) and recorded 1078 saves with a .928 save percentage (second-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has recorded 16 goals and 56 assists in 57 games for New York, good for 72 points.

Mika Zibanejad has amassed 63 points this season, with 26 goals and 37 assists.

Adam Fox's nine goals and 53 assists add up to 62 points this season.

Alexandar Georgiev has allowed 65 goals (3.1 goals against average) and amassed 536 saves with an .892 save percentage (47th in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Kevin Rooney: Out (Upper-body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Upper Body)

