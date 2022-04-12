Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) and New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank second in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (242 in 73 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (184 in 73).
  • On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.4 (first).
  • Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +69.
  • New York's goal differential is +37 on the season (ninth in the league).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has collected 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games for New York, good for 88 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 75 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 47 assists in 73 games.
  • Chris Kreider's 49 goals and 21 assists add up to 70 points this season.
  • Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiled 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 72 points in 70 games.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 28 goals and 36 assists to total 64 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 58 total points for Carolina, with 19 goals and 39 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/7/2022

Sabres

W 5-3

Home

-378

4/8/2022

Islanders

L 2-1

Home

-179

4/10/2022

Ducks

W 5-2

Home

-420

4/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-125

4/14/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

4/16/2022

Avalanche

-

Away

-

4/18/2022

Coyotes

-

Away

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

4/5/2022

Devils

W 3-1

Away

-148

4/7/2022

Penguins

W 3-0

Home

-110

4/9/2022

Senators

W 5-1

Home

-256

4/12/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

+105

4/13/2022

Flyers

-

Away

-

4/16/2022

Red Wings

-

Home

-

4/19/2022

Jets

-

Home

-

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
