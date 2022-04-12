How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) and New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank second in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (242 in 73 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (184 in 73).
- On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +69.
- New York's goal differential is +37 on the season (ninth in the league).
- The Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has collected 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games for New York, good for 88 points.
- Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 75 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 47 assists in 73 games.
- Chris Kreider's 49 goals and 21 assists add up to 70 points this season.
- Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiled 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 72 points in 70 games.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 28 goals and 36 assists to total 64 points (0.9 per game).
- Teuvo Teravainen has 58 total points for Carolina, with 19 goals and 39 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/7/2022
Sabres
W 5-3
Home
-378
4/8/2022
Islanders
L 2-1
Home
-179
4/10/2022
Ducks
W 5-2
Home
-420
4/12/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-125
4/14/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
4/16/2022
Avalanche
-
Away
-
4/18/2022
Coyotes
-
Away
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/5/2022
Devils
W 3-1
Away
-148
4/7/2022
Penguins
W 3-0
Home
-110
4/9/2022
Senators
W 5-1
Home
-256
4/12/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
+105
4/13/2022
Flyers
-
Away
-
4/16/2022
Red Wings
-
Home
-
4/19/2022
Jets
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.