Apr 9, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates with his team after scoring a goal against Ottawa Senators during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

NHL action on Tuesday features a matchup in New York City, New York between the Carolina Hurricanes (47-18-8) and New York Rangers (47-20-6) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Hurricanes rank second in the Eastern Conference with 102 points and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with 100 points.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.3 goals per game (242 in 73 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (184 in 73).

On average, the Rangers score 3.0 goals in a game (17th in league), and the Hurricanes allow 2.4 (first).

Carolina is fourth in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +69.

New York's goal differential is +37 on the season (ninth in the league).

The Hurricanes have scored 48 power-play goals (successful on 22.9% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 38 goals while short-handed (killing off 81.6% of penalties).

The Hurricanes have conceded 30 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 51 power-play goals (second in power-play percentage).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has collected 21 goals and 67 assists in 68 games for New York, good for 88 points.

Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 75 total points this season. He has scored 28 goals and added 47 assists in 73 games.

Chris Kreider's 49 goals and 21 assists add up to 70 points this season.

Igor Shesterkin has given up 96 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiled 1380 saves with a .935 save percentage (first in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Upper Body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 72 points in 70 games.

Andrei Svechnikov has 28 goals and 36 assists to total 64 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen has 58 total points for Carolina, with 19 goals and 39 assists.

Frederik Andersen has conceded 102 goals (2.1 goals against average) and racked up 1266 saves with a .925 save percentage (fourth-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Brendan Smith: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Out (Lower-body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/7/2022 Sabres W 5-3 Home -378 4/8/2022 Islanders L 2-1 Home -179 4/10/2022 Ducks W 5-2 Home -420 4/12/2022 Rangers - Away -125 4/14/2022 Red Wings - Home - 4/16/2022 Avalanche - Away - 4/18/2022 Coyotes - Away -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/5/2022 Devils W 3-1 Away -148 4/7/2022 Penguins W 3-0 Home -110 4/9/2022 Senators W 5-1 Home -256 4/12/2022 Hurricanes - Home +105 4/13/2022 Flyers - Away - 4/16/2022 Red Wings - Home - 4/19/2022 Jets - Home -

