Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

Apr 24, 2022; Elmont, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates against New York Islanders right wing Josh Bailey (12) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (51-22-6) hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (108 points), while the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (112 points).

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MSG

MSG Arena: Madison Square Garden

New York and Carolina Stats

The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (241 in 79 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (194 in 80).

The Hurricanes are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).

New York is +47 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.

Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +73.

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.5% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).

The Rangers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho has totaled 36 goals and 43 assists in 77 games for Carolina, good for 79 points.

Andrei Svechnikov has helped lead the attack for Carolina this season with 30 goals and 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has earned 20 goals on the season, chipping in 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has given up 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassed 1320 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Rest), Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.

Mika Zibanejad has 81 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 51 assists.

Chris Kreider has 75 total points for New York, with 51 goals and 24 assists.

In 52 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 102 goals (2.03 goals against average) and has racked up 1484 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower Body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/19/2022 Jets W 3-0 Home -222 4/21/2022 Islanders W 6-3 Away -116 4/23/2022 Bruins L 3-1 Away +132 4/26/2022 Hurricanes - Home -120 4/27/2022 Canadiens - Home - 4/29/2022 Capitals - Home -

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 4/21/2022 Jets W 4-2 Home -272 4/23/2022 Devils W 3-2 Away -232 4/24/2022 Islanders W 5-2 Away -192 4/26/2022 Rangers - Away +100 4/28/2022 Devils - Home -

