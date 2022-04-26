Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/26/2022

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Tuesday NHL schedule includes the New York Rangers (51-22-6) hosting the Carolina Hurricanes (52-20-8) at Madison Square Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. The Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (108 points), while the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference (112 points).
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MSG
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
New York and Carolina Stats
- The Rangers put up 3.0 goals per game (241 in 79 games), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (194 in 80).
- The Hurricanes are scoring 3.3 goals per game (10th in league), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
- New York is +47 overall in goal differential this season, ninth in the league.
- Carolina is fourth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +73.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.5% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 26.2% of opportunities).
- The Rangers have conceded 39 goals while short-handed (seventh in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (11th in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho has totaled 36 goals and 43 assists in 77 games for Carolina, good for 79 points.
- Andrei Svechnikov has helped lead the attack for Carolina this season with 30 goals and 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has earned 20 goals on the season, chipping in 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has given up 111 goals (2.2 goals against average) and amassed 1320 saves with a .922 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Hurricanes Injuries: Vincent Trocheck: Day To Day (Rest), Frederik Andersen: Out (Undisclosed), Jesperi Kotkaniemi: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is New York's leading contributor with 96 points. He has 22 goals and 74 assists this season.
- Mika Zibanejad has 81 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 51 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 75 total points for New York, with 51 goals and 24 assists.
- In 52 games, Igor Shesterkin has conceded 102 goals (2.03 goals against average) and has racked up 1484 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body), Filip Chytil: Day To Day (Undisclosed), Tyler Motte: Out (Upper Body), Kaapo Kakko: Out (Lower-body), Andrew Copp: Day To Day (Lower Body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/19/2022
Jets
W 3-0
Home
-222
4/21/2022
Islanders
W 6-3
Away
-116
4/23/2022
Bruins
L 3-1
Away
+132
4/26/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-120
4/27/2022
Canadiens
-
Home
-
4/29/2022
Capitals
-
Home
-
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
4/21/2022
Jets
W 4-2
Home
-272
4/23/2022
Devils
W 3-2
Away
-232
4/24/2022
Islanders
W 5-2
Away
-192
4/26/2022
Rangers
-
Away
+100
4/28/2022
Devils
-
Home
-
