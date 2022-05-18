Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to see Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes rank second with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

4/26/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-3 CAR

4/12/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-2 CAR

3/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 NYR

1/21/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

6-3 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (first).
  • Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.
  • New York's goal differential is +46 on the season (ninth in the NHL).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 81 points in 79 games (37 goals and 44 assists).
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).
  • Teuvo Teravainen has 65 total points for Carolina, with 22 goals and 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has scored 82 total points (one per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has played 53 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1516 saves and a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
18
2022

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

mecum
entertainment

Mecum Live Auctions stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
miamiwild-scaled
entertainment

How to Watch Miami Wild Special

By Kristofer Habbas2 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
May 15, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) hits into a fielders choice to drive in the only run of the game against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning at PNC Park. The Pirates won 1-0 despite being no hit by the Reds. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff21 minutes ago
Apr 30, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Red Bulls forward Patryk Klimala (9), left, and New York Red Bulls defender John Tolkin (47) after Klimala scored a goal during the second half against the Chicago Fire at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

New York Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
May 14, 2022; Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leonardo Campana (9) kicks the ball against D.C. United defender Brendan Hines-Ike (4) during the first half at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Philadelphia Union vs. Inter Miami CF: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/18/2022

By What's On TV Staff31 minutes ago
USATSI_18291511
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs31 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando City midfielder Junior Urso (11) controls the ball defended by New York Red Bulls midfielder Luquinhas (82) in the first half at Exploria Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Fire vs. Red Bulls stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
USATSI_18273446
MLS

How to Watch Inter Miami CF at Philadelphia Union

By Evan Lazar31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy