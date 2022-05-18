How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tune in to see Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes rank second with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

PNC Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 4/26/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-3 CAR 4/12/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-2 CAR 3/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 NYR 1/21/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 6-3 CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes are conceding 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.

New York's goal differential is +46 on the season (ninth in the NHL).

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has scored 81 points in 79 games (37 goals and 44 assists).

Andrei Svechnikov has 30 goals and 39 assists to total 69 points (0.9 per game).

Teuvo Teravainen has 65 total points for Carolina, with 22 goals and 43 assists.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is 10th-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad has scored 82 total points (one per game) this season. He has 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has played 53 games this season, conceding 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with 1516 saves and a .935 save percentage (fifth-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

