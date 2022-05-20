Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tune in to watch Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are second (with 116 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
4/26/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-3 CAR
4/12/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-2 CAR
3/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 NYR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 78 games, with 30 goals and 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has 22 goals and 43 assists for Carolina.
- In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has collected 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has netted 52 goals on the season, adding 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
