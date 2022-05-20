Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 18, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) celebrates his goal with center Seth Jarvis (24) against the New York Rangers during the third period in game one of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to watch Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN when the New York Rangers visit the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes lead 1-0 in the series. The Hurricanes are second (with 116 points) and the Rangers fourth (110 points) in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR 4/26/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-3 CAR 4/12/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-2 CAR 3/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 NYR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers concede 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are scoring 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's most productive contributors through 78 games, with 30 goals and 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has 22 goals and 43 assists for Carolina.

In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has racked up 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Day To Day (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has collected 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad has collected 82 points this season, with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has netted 52 goals on the season, adding 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has given up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

