Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Sunday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Hurricanes rank second with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Carolina and New York Stats

On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).

In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in league).

New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.

On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.

Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.

Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 37 goals and 44 assists this season.

Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 78 games, with 30 goals and 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/14/2022 Bruins W 3-2 Home -142 5/18/2022 Rangers W 2-1 Home -177 5/20/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home -168 5/22/2022 Rangers - Away -116 5/24/2022 Rangers - Away -

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/15/2022 Penguins W 4-3 Home -125 5/18/2022 Hurricanes L 2-1 Away +151 5/20/2022 Hurricanes L 2-0 Away +142 5/22/2022 Hurricanes - Home -104 5/24/2022 Hurricanes - Home -

Regional restrictions apply.