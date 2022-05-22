Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Sunday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Hurricanes rank second with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
Carolina and New York Stats
- On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).
- In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in league).
- New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.
- On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
- Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 37 goals and 44 assists this season.
- Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 78 games, with 30 goals and 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/14/2022
Bruins
W 3-2
Home
-142
5/18/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
-177
5/20/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
-168
5/22/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-116
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/15/2022
Penguins
W 4-3
Home
-125
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-1
Away
+151
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-0
Away
+142
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-104
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-
Regional restrictions apply.