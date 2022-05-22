Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Sunday when the New York Rangers host the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes are up 2-0. The Hurricanes rank second with 116 points and the Rangers are fourth with 110 points in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Carolina and New York Stats

  • On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in league), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
  • The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals allowed (2.4).
  • In terms of goal differential, Carolina is +77 on the season (third in league).
  • New York is ninth in the league in terms of goal differential, at +46.
  • On the power play, the Hurricanes have scored 51 goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin has totaled 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games for New York, good for 96 points.
  • Mika Zibanejad has helped lead the attack for New York this season with 30 goals and 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider has 77 points so far, including 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league). He has 1516 saves, and has allowed 106 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 81 points. He has 37 goals and 44 assists this season.
  • Andrei Svechnikov is another of Carolina's top contributors through 78 games, with 30 goals and 39 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
  • Frederik Andersen has a 2.2 goals against average, and 1320 saves. His .922 save percentage is seventh-best in the league.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/14/2022

Bruins

W 3-2

Home

-142

5/18/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

-177

5/20/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

-168

5/22/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-116

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/15/2022

Penguins

W 4-3

Home

-125

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-1

Away

+151

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-0

Away

+142

5/22/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-104

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
22
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
