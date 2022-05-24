Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers take the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth and the Hurricanes second in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and Carolina Stats
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (200 in 82).
- The Hurricanes are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
- Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
- The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
Carolina Impact Players
- Sebastian Aho is one of the top offensive options for Carolina with 81 points (1.0 per game), with 37 goals and 44 assists in 79 games (playing 18:56 per game).
- Andrei Svechnikov has collected 69 points this season, with 30 goals and 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has posted 22 goals on the season, adding 43 assists.
- Frederik Andersen has a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1320 total saves, giving up 111 goals (2.2 goals against average).
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
- Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
- Chris Kreider's 77 points this season have come via 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-1
Away
+155
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
L 2-0
Away
+142
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
W 3-1
Home
-115
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-110
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
-
Away
-
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/18/2022
Rangers
W 2-1
Home
-187
5/20/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
-168
5/22/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
-106
5/24/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-110
5/26/2022
Rangers
-
Home
-
