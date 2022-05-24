Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates a 3-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes with New York Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin (31) in game three of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers take the ice for Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes ahead in the series 2-1. You can watch the game on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers rank fourth and the Hurricanes second in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

New York and Carolina Stats

  • The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (250 in 82 games), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (200 in 82).
  • The Hurricanes are scoring 3.4 goals per game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers are conceding 2.5 (second).
  • New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the league.
  • Carolina has a +77 goal differential on the season, third in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities).
  • The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Carolina Impact Players

  • Sebastian Aho is one of the top offensive options for Carolina with 81 points (1.0 per game), with 37 goals and 44 assists in 79 games (playing 18:56 per game).
  • Andrei Svechnikov has collected 69 points this season, with 30 goals and 39 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has posted 22 goals on the season, adding 43 assists.
  • Frederik Andersen has a .922 save percentage (seventh-best in the league), with 1320 total saves, giving up 111 goals (2.2 goals against average).

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • One of New York's top contributing offensive players this season is Artemi Panarin, who has 96 points (22 goals, 74 assists) and plays an average of 19:13 per game.
  • Mika Zibanejad has accumulated 82 points (1.0 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 52 assists.
  • Chris Kreider's 77 points this season have come via 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has allowed 106 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 1516 saves.

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Rangers Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-1

Away

+155

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

L 2-0

Away

+142

5/22/2022

Hurricanes

W 3-1

Home

-115

5/24/2022

Hurricanes

-

Home

-110

5/26/2022

Hurricanes

-

Away

-

Hurricanes Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/AwayMoneyline

5/18/2022

Rangers

W 2-1

Home

-187

5/20/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

-168

5/22/2022

Rangers

L 3-1

Away

-106

5/24/2022

Rangers

-

Away

-110

5/26/2022

Rangers

-

Home

-

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
24
2022

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
