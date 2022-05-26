Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

Skip to main content

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New York Rangers, with the series tied 2-2. Tune in to the game on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

DateHomeAwayResult

5/24/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

4-1 NYR

5/22/2022

Rangers

Hurricanes

3-1 NYR

5/20/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-0 CAR

5/18/2022

Hurricanes

Rangers

2-1 (F/OT) CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

  • The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
  • On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).
  • Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.
  • New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
  • The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
  • The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

  • One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
  • Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
  • Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
  • In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

  • Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
  • Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.
  • Chris Kreider is a crucial player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
  • Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
26
2022

New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

