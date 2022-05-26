Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Carolina Hurricanes host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New York Rangers, with the series tied 2-2. Tune in to the game on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/24/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-1 NYR
5/22/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
3-1 NYR
5/20/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-0 CAR
5/18/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
2-1 (F/OT) CAR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).
- On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.
- New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).
- The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).
Carolina Impact Players
- One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.
- Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.
- Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.
- In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has recorded 1320 saves.
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
- Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).
- Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.
- Chris Kreider is a crucial player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.
- Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league).
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
