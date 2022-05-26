Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 12, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Hurricanes right wing Andrei Svechnikov (37) celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins during the third period at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Hurricanes host Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the New York Rangers, with the series tied 2-2. Tune in to the game on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Hurricanes rank second while the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Thursday, May 26, 2022

Thursday, May 26, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 5/24/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-1 NYR 5/22/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 3-1 NYR 5/20/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-0 CAR 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR 5/18/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 2-1 (F/OT) CAR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes are ninth in the league in scoring (3.4 goals per game), and the Rangers are second on defense (2.5 against).

On average, the Rangers put up 3.0 goals in a game (15th in NHL), and the Hurricanes give up 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the NHL in terms of goal differential, at +77.

New York is +46 overall in terms of goals this season, ninth in the NHL.

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22.0% of opportunities), and the Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties).

The Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (successful on 25.2% of opportunities), and the Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (killing off 87.7% of penalties).

Carolina Impact Players

One of Carolina's top offensive players this season is Sebastian Aho, who has 81 points (37 goals, 44 assists) and plays an average of 18:56 per game.

Andrei Svechnikov has 69 points (0.9 per game), scoring 30 goals and adding 39 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 22 goals and added 43 assists through 77 games for Carolina.

In 52 games, Frederik Andersen has conceded 111 goals (2.17 goals against average) and has recorded 1320 saves.

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Artemi Panarin is an offensive leader for New York with 96 points (1.3 per game), with 22 goals and 74 assists in 75 games (playing 19:13 per game).

Mika Zibanejad is a leading scorer for New York with 82 total points this season. He has scored 30 goals and added 52 assists in 81 games.

Chris Kreider is a crucial player on offense for New York with 52 goals and 25 assists.

Igor Shesterkin has 1516 saves while giving up 106 goals (2.1 goals against average) with a .935 save percentage (third-best in the league).

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

