Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Rangers host Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes leading the series 3-2. Tune in to the game on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers sit in fourth place and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference.
How to Watch New York vs. Carolina
- Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
New York and Carolina Stats
- The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).
- On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).
- In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).
- Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 power-play goals (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
- The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).
Carolina Impact Players
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/22/2022
Hurricanes
W 3-1
Home
-115
5/24/2022
Hurricanes
W 4-1
Home
-110
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
L 3-1
Away
+250
5/28/2022
Hurricanes
-
Home
-113
Hurricanes Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
5/22/2022
Rangers
L 3-1
Away
-106
5/24/2022
Rangers
L 4-1
Away
-110
5/26/2022
Rangers
W 3-1
Home
-310
5/28/2022
Rangers
-
Away
-107
Regional restrictions apply.