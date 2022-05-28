Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 6 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 26, 2022; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho (20) skates with the puck against the New York Rangers during the first period in game five of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at PNC Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers host Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Carolina Hurricanes, with the Hurricanes leading the series 3-2. Tune in to the game on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Rangers sit in fourth place and the Hurricanes are second in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch New York vs. Carolina

Game Day: Saturday, May 28, 2022

Saturday, May 28, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

New York and Carolina Stats

The Rangers are 15th in the league in goals scored per game (3.0), and the Hurricanes are first in goals conceded (2.4).

On average, the Hurricanes score 3.4 goals in a game (ninth in NHL), and the Rangers allow 2.5 (second).

In terms of goal differential, New York is +46 on the season (ninth in league).

Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 power-play goals (first in NHL in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

The Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (on 22.0% of opportunities, 13th in NHL), and short-handed the Rangers have conceded 40 (killing off 82.3% of penalties, seventh in league).

Carolina Impact Players

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/22/2022 Hurricanes W 3-1 Home -115 5/24/2022 Hurricanes W 4-1 Home -110 5/26/2022 Hurricanes L 3-1 Away +250 5/28/2022 Hurricanes - Home -113

Hurricanes Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 5/22/2022 Rangers L 3-1 Away -106 5/24/2022 Rangers L 4-1 Away -110 5/26/2022 Rangers W 3-1 Home -310 5/28/2022 Rangers - Away -107

Regional restrictions apply.