Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers on in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Hurricanes rank second in the Eastern Conference (116 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).
How to Watch Carolina vs. New York
- Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: PNC Arena
Live Stream on fuboTV
Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
5/28/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
5-2 NYR
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
3-1 CAR
5/26/2022
Hurricanes
Rangers
3-1 CAR
5/24/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
4-1 NYR
5/22/2022
Rangers
Hurricanes
3-1 NYR
Carolina and New York Stats
- The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).
- The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).
- Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.
- New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.
- The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).
- The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).
Carolina Impact Players
Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)
New York Impact Players
Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)
How To Watch
May
30
2022
New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes
TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
8:00
PM/EST
