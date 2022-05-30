Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7

How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Rangers: NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 7 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes left wing Teuvo Teravainen (86) controls the puck against New York Rangers defenseman Adam Fox (23) during the third period of game six of the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Watch on Monday when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Rangers on in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The series is knotted up 3-3. The Hurricanes rank second in the Eastern Conference (116 points), and the Rangers are fourth in the Eastern Conference (110 points).

How to Watch Carolina vs. New York

Game Day: Monday, May 30, 2022

Monday, May 30, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: PNC Arena

Head-to-head results for Carolina vs. New York

Date Home Away Result 5/28/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 5-2 NYR 5/26/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 3-1 CAR 5/26/2022 Hurricanes Rangers 3-1 CAR 5/24/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 4-1 NYR 5/22/2022 Rangers Hurricanes 3-1 NYR

Carolina and New York Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.4 goals per game (277 in 82 games), and the Rangers give up 2.5 (204 in 82).

The Rangers score 3.0 goals per game (15th in league), and the Hurricanes concede 2.4 (first).

Carolina is third in the league in terms of goal differential, at +77.

New York has a +46 goal differential on the season, ninth in the NHL.

The Rangers have conceded 40 goals while short-handed (killing off 82.3% of penalties), and the Hurricanes have scored 51 power-play goals (successful on 22% of opportunities).

The Hurricanes have conceded 34 goals while short-handed (first in league in penalty-kill percentage), and the Rangers have scored 55 power-play goals (fourth in power-play percentage).

Carolina Impact Players

Hurricanes Injuries: Jordan Martinook: Out (Lower-Body), Frederik Andersen: Out (Lower body), Jake Gardiner: Out (Hip/back)

New York Impact Players

Rangers Injuries: Barclay Goodrow: Out (Lower Body), Sammy Blais: Out For Season (Lower body)

Regional restrictions apply.